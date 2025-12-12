LIVE | Winter Session Day 10: Rahul meets with Congress MPs; Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Nation

Rahul Gandhi chaired a review meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Friday to discuss the ongoing proceedings in the house and the party's response to various issues.
Proceedings began in both Houses of Parliament on Friday as the Winter Session resumed at 11 am on its tenth day.

Ahead of the sitting, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi chaired a review meeting of Congress MPs.

Rahul told party MPs that the government was feeling the Opposition’s pressure on both the Vande Mataram and electoral reform debates, and commended them for their strong performance in the House.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after paying tributes to former speaker Shivraj Patil who passed away this morning.

The House also paid tributes to those who died in the terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

Congress LS MPs pass resolution honouring Shivraj Patil

Congress MPs passed a condolence motion honuring party leader Shivraj Patil who passed away today at the age of 90. The motion was passed during a review meeting chaired by Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

"A condolence resolution was passed in the meeting of MPs for for Shivraj Patil who was one of the tallest leaders of the Congress party at the state and central level. He served as Home Minister, Speaker and Governor so his passing is a great loss for the party," Congress leader K Suresh said.

Patil passed away at his residence 'Devghar' after a brief illness, his family said, adding that his funeral will be held on Saturday.

Patil served as the Union Home Minister during the first UPA regime from 2004 to 2008 and the 10th Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996 during the PV Narasimha Rao-led Congress government. He was the Governor of Punjab and also served as Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh from 2010 to 2015.

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after paying tributes to former speaker Shivraj Patil who passed away this morning.

The House also paid tributes to those who died in the terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.

As soon as the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla mentioned about the passing away of Patil on Friday morning and paid his tributes.

Apart from being Lok Sabha Speaker, Patil, a senior Congressman, had served in various roles, including as governor and home minister.

Besides, Birla mentioned about the terror attack on Parliament House on December 13, 2001 and paid tributes to nine people, including eight security personnel, who died in the attack.

The Speaker also emphasised the country's resolve to fight against terrorism.

As a mark of respect for Patil and those who died in the Parliament terror attack in December 2001, the Speaker and the members stood in silence for a brief while.

Soon after, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 10 minutes due to absence of Cabinet Ministers

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were briefly adjourned for 10 minutes after it was noted that no Cabinet Minister was present in the House.

Soon after the House paid homage to those who valiantly fought terrorists and foiled their attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, Opposition MPs pointed out that none of the Cabinet ministers were present in the House.

Chairman CP Radhakrishnan said he will take it up with the government and asked a junior minister to request the presence of a Cabinet minister in the House. "I understand the procedure. I have requested the minister. One of the Cabinet ministers should come," he said.

Opposition MPs, however, were not satisfied. They insisted that the House proceedings be adjourned till a Cabinet minister is present.

"This is an insult to the House. You have to adjourn the House till the Cabinet minister comes," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

After waiting for about five minutes, Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes.

Today's proceedings follows a heated debate in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday over 'Vande Mataram', with BJP President JP Nadda saying the national song is tied to “nationalism” and that the country should resolve to accord it the same status as the national anthem and the flag.

He also accused the Congress of appeasement and of downplaying the importance of Vande Mataram before and after Independence, despite its links to India’s cultural heritage.

PM Modi hosts NDA MPs for a rare dinner at 7 LKM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a dinner for all NDA MPs from both Houses at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The dinner, which featured a range of dishes including several millet-based items, doubled as a show of unity within the NDA under Modi’s leadership, which he described as a family working towards a Viksit Bharat and a self-reliant nation.

According to sources, Modi played the role of an attentive host, taking time to engage with MPs at each table and ensuring that no one felt overlooked.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Amit Shah lied to LS in election reform speech: Congress

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has mounted a fresh attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the home minister had lied in the Lok Sabha during his speech on election reform.

"The eminent historian-author and ex-MP Rajmohan Gandhi exposes one blatant lie told by the Union Home Minister yesterday in the Lok Sabha. Rajmohan's paternal grandfather was the Mahatma while his maternal grandfather was C Rajagopalachari," Ramesh wrote on X.

In his post the Congress MP also posted a video of Rajmohan Gandhi who says, "When the question of the Congress President arose in 1946, many Congress Provincial Committees proposed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's name to be made President. Gandhi ji told Sardar Patel, 'You withdraw your name'. He told Kripalani, 'You withdraw your name'. Both of them immediately withdrew their names. And the Congress leaders, the people of the Working Committee who were present, they proposed that Jawaharlal Nehru be appointed. So, Jawaharlal Nehru became the President."

"When the question of becoming Prime Minister arose, because Jawaharlal Nehru was the Congress President, he was the one who received the invitation: 'You form the government now'. But to think that the discussions happening at that time -- or the proposals to make Sardar Patel the President -- were proposals to make him the Prime Minister is incorrect," Rajmohan added.

The Congress on Thursday rebutted Shah's "vote chori" charge against Nehru, saying the claim that he was made the prime minister despite Patel being the popular choice is a "lie" and a "figment of imagination".

Intervening in the debate on election reforms in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shah cited three instances of alleged "vote chori" by Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

"So, 28 votes went to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and two were cast in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru. But Nehru ji ended up being the prime minister," he had said, prompting an uproar in the Opposition benches.

Rahul Gandhi chairs review meeting of Lok Sabha MPs from Congress

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is chairing a review meeting of Congress Lok Sabha MPs on Friday. The Congress has 99 MPs in the Lower House. The meeting discussed the ongoing proceedings in the house and the Congress response to various issues.

Rahul told party MPs that the government was feeling the Opposition’s pressure on both the Vande Mataram and electoral reform debates, and commended them for their strong performance in the House.

