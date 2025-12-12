LIVE | Winter Session Day 10: Rahul meets with Congress MPs; Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has mounted a fresh attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that the home minister had lied in the Lok Sabha during his speech on election reform.
"The eminent historian-author and ex-MP Rajmohan Gandhi exposes one blatant lie told by the Union Home Minister yesterday in the Lok Sabha. Rajmohan's paternal grandfather was the Mahatma while his maternal grandfather was C Rajagopalachari," Ramesh wrote on X.
In his post the Congress MP also posted a video of Rajmohan Gandhi who says, "When the question of the Congress President arose in 1946, many Congress Provincial Committees proposed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's name to be made President. Gandhi ji told Sardar Patel, 'You withdraw your name'. He told Kripalani, 'You withdraw your name'. Both of them immediately withdrew their names. And the Congress leaders, the people of the Working Committee who were present, they proposed that Jawaharlal Nehru be appointed. So, Jawaharlal Nehru became the President."
"When the question of becoming Prime Minister arose, because Jawaharlal Nehru was the Congress President, he was the one who received the invitation: 'You form the government now'. But to think that the discussions happening at that time -- or the proposals to make Sardar Patel the President -- were proposals to make him the Prime Minister is incorrect," Rajmohan added.
The Congress on Thursday rebutted Shah's "vote chori" charge against Nehru, saying the claim that he was made the prime minister despite Patel being the popular choice is a "lie" and a "figment of imagination".
Intervening in the debate on election reforms in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Shah cited three instances of alleged "vote chori" by Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.
"So, 28 votes went to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and two were cast in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru. But Nehru ji ended up being the prime minister," he had said, prompting an uproar in the Opposition benches.