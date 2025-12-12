LIVE | Winter Session Day 10: Rahul meets with Congress MPs; Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Proceedings began in both Houses of Parliament on Friday as the Winter Session resumed at 11 am on its tenth day.

Ahead of the sitting, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi chaired a review meeting of Congress MPs.

Rahul told party MPs that the government was feeling the Opposition’s pressure on both the Vande Mataram and electoral reform debates, and commended them for their strong performance in the House.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday after paying tributes to former speaker Shivraj Patil who passed away this morning.

The House also paid tributes to those who died in the terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001.