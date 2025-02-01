Truck laden with gas cylinders catches fire in Ghaziabad, no casualities

LUCKNOW: A massive fire broke out in a truck loaded with around 150 gas cylinders at Bhopura Chowk on Delhi-Wazirabad Road in Thana Teela Mod area early Saturday morning, leading to a series of powerful explosions that lasted for nearly half an hour.

Despite the intensity of the blasts, no casualties or injuries were reported. The explosions were so severe that a roadside godown collapsed, and parts of the exploding cylinders were hurled far and wide, igniting fires in two to three houses in the vicinity. Several vehicles parked nearby also caught fire.

The sound of the blasts was heard up to three kilometres away, causing panic among residents who rushed out of their homes, fearing a bomb explosion. The truck driver managed to escape unhurt by jumping out of the vehicle in time.

Upon receiving the information at around 4.35 am, Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal and his team rushed to the scene, deploying eight fire tenders to contain the blaze. However, firefighters initially struggled to approach the fire due to the continuous explosions. It took over an hour and a half to bring the flames under control.

According to the fire department, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the truck. Local councillor Om Pal Bhatti stated that the fire broke out around 3.30 am and that both police and fire brigade personnel worked swiftly to control the situation.

Residents reported extensive property damage, including a nearby wooden godown and a house. A hotel in the vicinity also suffered damage, with all its glass panes shattered due to the impact of the blasts. The incident has left the local community shaken, highlighting the dangers of transporting hazardous materials through densely populated areas.