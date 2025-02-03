Himanta warns local ‘Pablo Escobars’ of strict police action

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked drug dealers to think of Assam police before engaging in the illicit trade.The threat followed destruction of poppy plantations, straddling 170 bighas (over 56 acres), on a sandbar by Goalpara police.

“Dear local Pablo Escobars, sorry to spoil your Udta Assam party! Goalpara Police destroyed 170 bighas of poppy cultivation in the Char (sandbar) areas worth Rs 27.20 crore in January. So next time you think of drugs, think of Assam police first,” Sarma wrote on X.

He shared a video that shows a tractor destroying poppy plantations in the presence of security personnel.

Sarma’s post ensued a quick response from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. who appreciated the decisive measures taken by the Assam government in addressing the challenges posed by poppy cultivation.