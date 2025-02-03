'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' to screen at Parliament on February 15

NEW DELHI: A special screening of the animation film “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama” is scheduled for Indian Parliament law-makers on February 15 at the Parliament.

The screening is likely to be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of Parliament, and distinguished guests from the cultural sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the 1993 Japanese-Indian animated film “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama” during his well-known radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” recently.

Aggarwal, the producer from Greek Pictures, responsible for the film's dubbing and distribution, shared with TNIE on Sunday that this special screening highlights the film's cultural and artistic importance and celebrates the strong bonds between India and Japan.