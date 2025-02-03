'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' to screen at Parliament on February 15

NEW DELHI: A special screening of the animation film “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama” is scheduled for Indian Parliament law-makers on February 15 at the Parliament.
The screening is likely to be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, members of Parliament, and distinguished guests from the cultural sector.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the 1993 Japanese-Indian animated film “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama” during his well-known radio broadcast “Mann Ki Baat” recently.
Aggarwal, the producer from Greek Pictures, responsible for the film's dubbing and distribution, shared with TNIE on Sunday that this special screening highlights the film's cultural and artistic importance and celebrates the strong bonds between India and Japan.
He said that the purpose of the screening is to enhance understanding and appreciation of this legendary epic among citizens of all generations and to promote values embedded in the “Ramayana”, which resonate with India's traditions and spirituality.
“We are deeply honoured by this gesture from the Parliament of India. It is a privilege to see our work being recognised at such a prestigious level”, he said.
Aggarwal further emphasised that the screening was not just an exhibition of a film but “a celebration of our rich heritage and the timeless story of the “Ramayana”, which continues to inspire and guide us”.
He believes the event underscores the film's profound impact on the arts and culture and urged people to watch the film on the big screen to fully experience the essence of the “Ramayana”. He concluded, "The Parliament will celebrate Indian heritage with “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama”.
Released in India on January 24 in 4K format, the film has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, in addition to its original English version. Directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan, and Koichi Sasaki, the animated feature is based on the “Valmiki Ramayana”, with extensive research into the epic and related Indian traditions.
Aggarwal explained that the 1997 Hindi and Tamil versions were not used for this theatrical release as there was a loss of the master data for those versions, whereas the original English version had been preserved.
In the earlier Hindi version of the animation, Arun Govil voiced the character of Ram, Namrata Sawhney voiced Sita, and the late Amrish Puri lent his voice to Raavan. Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha served as the narrator.
The creative adaptation of the new versions was overseen by screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad, known for his work on “Baahubali”, “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, and “RRR”.
‘Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama’ was first showcased at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993, but did not see a release in cinemas at the time. It gained popularity in India after being re-broadcast on TV channels in the early 2000s. Prior to its theatrical release, the film was also shown at the Mahakumbh. The special screenings were held in Delhi and Mumbai on January 23. The film runs for 2 hours and 15 minutes.