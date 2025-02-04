Bihar achieves 100 per cent railway electrification, major infrastructure boost underway

NEW DELHI: Bihar has completed the electrification of all its railway tracks, marking a significant milestone in its infrastructure development. Alongside this achievement, over 58 new railway projects worth ₹86,458 crore are currently being implemented across the state.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the extensive railway progress in Bihar, emphasising that "in 2009-14, only 64 km of new rail lines were built, whereas from 2015-25, we have laid down 167 km of new rail lines in Bihar. The most notable achievement is that Bihar now has 100 per cent electrified rail routes."

He further stated that since 2014, a total of 3,024 km of railway routes in Bihar have been electrified. Additionally, the installation of the anti-collision device Kavach has been completed on 1,783 km of railway tracks, with tenders in progress for an additional 924 km.

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has allocated over Rs 10,000 crore to Bihar, which is set to hold elections for its 243-member legislative assembly later this year. The minister pointed out that while the UPA government allocated only Rs 1,132 crore for railway projects in Bihar between 2009-14, the current government has earmarked ₹10,066 crore for 2025-26.