Ranchi Diary | App for transparency in housing installments

Digital platform for new startup ideas

The state government has launched a digital platform for submitting new startup ideas, available from February 4, 2025, via the portal http://abvil.jharkhand.gov.in. The platform has been created for the online submission of startup ideas. By 2028, the government aims to develop at least 1,000 startups in the state. The new policy is expected to accelerate innovation, attract investments, and position Jharkhand as a leading hub for startups in the region, with the goal of creating a favourable ecosystem that places Jharkhand among the top 10 states in the country.

Travel allowance for girls for higher education

The state government is all set to give a monthly travel allowance to girls pursuing higher education. Officials said the state government would provide Rs 1,000 monthly as a travel allowance for girls studying in intermediate and higher education institutions. The aim is to check girls’ dropout rate in higher education due to the lack of finances to travel to college and higher education centres. The travel allowance scheme will benefit nearly 80,000 undergraduate and postgraduate female students studying in colleges and universities. However, its benefit will be given to those students whose attendance in classes will be 75 per cent or more.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com