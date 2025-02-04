West Bengal professor offers to resign after viral ‘classroom wedding’ video

KOLKATA 4 FEB : A senior female professor of a university in West Bengal, who went viral following the circulation of a video showing her "marrying" a student inside a classroom, has offered to resign citing inability to continue her association with the varsity.

A purported video of Payal Banerjee at the Psychology department of Haringhata Technology College in Nadia governed by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) performing Hindu Bengali marriage rituals with a college student in a classroom went viral on January 28.

Payal has claimed that the wedding was merely a staged event conceptualised by students as part of a freshers' welcome event on January 16. Banerjee stated that she had only played along, unaware that it would lead to a scandal. She has since resigned and announced her intention to take legal action against what she described as "a jealous colleague" who allegedly circulated the video to malign her reputation.

She has denied the authenticity of the marriage, insisting that it was an academic exercise intended for internal use. Despite her explanations, she has been placed on leave pending an inquiry, and a three-member committee has been assigned to investigate the matter.

An official from the institution stated that no harsh actions would be taken without a thorough investigation. One of the viral videos shows students applying ‘haldi’ to the professor and the student, following Hindu marriage customs. Another clip captures them exchanging garlands and circling a candle seven times, symbolising the sacred fire in a traditional wedding. In a further development, the student is seen applying sindoor to Banerjee’s hair parting and presenting her with a rose.

Additionally, an alleged document bearing the college letterhead has surfaced online. It reportedly contains the signatures of both Banerjee and the student, in which they recognize each other as husband and wife. The paper also includes three sets of witness signatures for each side.

Having taught psychology for years, Banerjee defended her actions, describing the event as a “psychological play” meant to illustrate concepts in class.