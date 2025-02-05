Nation

Exit Polls predict BJP could make a comeback in Delhi after 25 years; major setback for AAP

Exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections show the BJP with an edge, with results expected on Saturday. The Delhi Assembly has 70 seats, and a majority requires 36 seats.
Delhi: Voters wait in queues at a polling booth to cast votes during the Delhi Assembly elections
Delhi: Voters wait in queues at a polling booth to cast votes during the Delhi Assembly electionsPTI
Online Desk
Updated on
2 min read

The exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections indicate a clear lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party , while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is supposed to have a significant setback. According to various exit polls, BJP+ is projected to win 43 seats, well above the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly, while AAP is expected to secure 26 seats approximately. The Congress is predicted to remain a marginal player with just 1 to 2 seats .

Poll-wise Breakdown:

  • JVC projects BJP at 39-45 seats, AAP at 22-31, and Congress at 0-2.

  • Matrize estimates BJP at 35-40, AAP at 32-37, and Congress at 0-1.

  • P-Marq suggests BJP could secure 39-49, AAP 21-31, and Congress 0-1.

  • People’s Insight gives BJP 40-44, AAP 25-29, and Congress 0-2.

  • People's Pulse is predicting the highest range of 51-60 seats for the BJP, while it says AAP is projected to secure anywhere between 10-19 seats

  • Chanakya Strategies predicts BJP winning 39-44 seats, AAP securing 25-28 seats, and Congress getting 2-3 seats.

The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none.

BJP’s Strong Performance

If these predictions hold true, the BJP is set to return to power in Delhi after more than a decade, overturning AAP’s stronghold. The party’s focus on national security, governance, and development may have played a role in swaying voter sentiment.

AAP’s Declining Fortunes?

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which had won a landslide victory in 2020 with 62 out of 70 seats, appears to be facing a major setback. Despite efforts in education and healthcare, the party seems to be losing ground.

Congress Remains a Minor Player

The Congress, once dominant in Delhi politics, continues its struggle to regain relevance, with all polls predicting a near-wipeout.

While exit polls provide an early indication of trends, they are not always accurate. The final results will be declared when votes are officially counted.

Delhi: Voters wait in queues at a polling booth to cast votes during the Delhi Assembly elections
Voting ends in Delhi with incidents of ruckus reported in several constituencies
exit polls
Delhi exit polls
AAP vs BJP

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com