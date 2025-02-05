Exit Polls predict BJP could make a comeback in Delhi after 25 years; major setback for AAP

BJP’s Strong Performance

If these predictions hold true, the BJP is set to return to power in Delhi after more than a decade, overturning AAP’s stronghold. The party’s focus on national security, governance, and development may have played a role in swaying voter sentiment.

AAP’s Declining Fortunes?

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which had won a landslide victory in 2020 with 62 out of 70 seats, appears to be facing a major setback. Despite efforts in education and healthcare, the party seems to be losing ground.

Congress Remains a Minor Player

The Congress, once dominant in Delhi politics, continues its struggle to regain relevance, with all polls predicting a near-wipeout.

While exit polls provide an early indication of trends, they are not always accurate. The final results will be declared when votes are officially counted.