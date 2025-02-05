Exit Polls predict BJP could make a comeback in Delhi after 25 years; major setback for AAP

The exit polls for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections indicate a clear lead for the Bharatiya Janata Party , while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is supposed to have a significant setback. According to various exit polls, BJP+ is projected to win 43 seats, well above the majority mark of 36 in the 70-member assembly, while AAP is expected to secure 26 seats approximately. The Congress is predicted to remain a marginal player with just 1 to 2 seats .
JVC projects BJP at 39-45 seats, AAP at 22-31, and Congress at 0-2.
Matrize estimates BJP at 35-40, AAP at 32-37, and Congress at 0-1.
P-Marq suggests BJP could secure 39-49, AAP 21-31, and Congress 0-1.
People’s Insight gives BJP 40-44, AAP 25-29, and Congress 0-2.
People's Pulse is predicting the highest range of 51-60 seats for the BJP, while it says AAP is projected to secure anywhere between 10-19 seats
Chanakya Strategies predicts BJP winning 39-44 seats, AAP securing 25-28 seats, and Congress getting 2-3 seats.
The AAP currently has 62 MLAs, the BJP has eight, and the Congress none.
If these predictions hold true, the BJP is set to return to power in Delhi after more than a decade, overturning AAP’s stronghold. The party’s focus on national security, governance, and development may have played a role in swaying voter sentiment.
Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which had won a landslide victory in 2020 with 62 out of 70 seats, appears to be facing a major setback. Despite efforts in education and healthcare, the party seems to be losing ground.
The Congress, once dominant in Delhi politics, continues its struggle to regain relevance, with all polls predicting a near-wipeout.
While exit polls provide an early indication of trends, they are not always accurate. The final results will be declared when votes are officially counted.