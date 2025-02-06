Both Houses of Parliament adjourned till 12 pm over deportation of Indians from US

As soon as the Lok Sabha assembled, the opposition members, mostly Congress MPs were on their feet trying to raise the issue.

Speaker Om Birla tried to pacify the agitating members by saying the government has taken note of their concerns seriously.

"It is a matter of foreign policy. The foreign country also has its own rules and regulations. You can raise your issues at noon and allow the Question Hour to run smoothly," he said.

However, the protesting members ignored the Speaker's pleas and continued the protests following which Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.

Of them, 33 each are from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh.