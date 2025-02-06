Dehradun Diary | Roorkee Mahapanchayat stayed amid clash

The Roorkee Mahapanchayat, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was postponed due to a political clash between independent MLA Umesh Kumar and former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion. Despite the postponement, police implemented strict security measures in and around Roorkee by erecting barricades and conducting vehicle checks at all borders. Drones were also deployed to monitor incoming traffic. The conflict escalated after Kumar visited Champion’s residence in Landhaura, leading to a confrontation at Kumar’s camp office on January 26, where allegations of violence and gunfire arose.

Uttarakhand budget session to begin from Feb 18

The budget session of Uttarakhand Assembly is set to get underway in Dehradun from February 18 to 24. Finance Minister Prem Chand Agarwal said, “We have received valuable suggestions from various sectors of the state, including traders, farmers, small industries, and education.” Minister Agarwal emphasized, “Important recommendations have been incorporated into Uttarakhand’s budget. This budget aims to position the state among the leading states in the country, keeping in mind the sentiments of public welfare.”