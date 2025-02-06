JK government will probe killing of truck driver, custodial torture of youth: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government will conduct independent inquiries into the killing of a truck driver by the Army in Baramulla and the suicide of a 26-year-old man from Kathua who was allegedly tortured in police custody.
"I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened," Abdullah posted on X.
The chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir will never be free of terror without the cooperation of the local population.
"J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population. Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy," he said.
The chief minister said he has taken up the matter with the Centre.
"I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries," he added.
According to the Army, a truck driver was killed in firing by soldiers in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said the soldiers opened fire as the driver did not stop even after repeated warnings.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti questioned the claims by the Army that the man was killed by mistake due to misfiring.
"Shocking that after a civilian killing in Kathua dubbed as an ‘OGW’, another civilian from Sopore was shot dead by the army. How strange that after chasing the truck for over 23 kms, they claim to have fired at the tyres but somehow misfired at him instead. Are Kashmiri lives so cheap? How long will you justify this unbridled impunity by pointing everyone with the needle of suspicion?" she posted on X.
In Kathua, a 26-year-old man, accused of being involved in militancy, took his life following alleged torture in police custody.
A purported video has gone viral in which Makhan states that he was subjected to brutal torture in police custody and was forced to confess to militant links.
Makhan died on Wednesday night allegedly after consuming poison in the Billawar area of the district.
In a post on X, PDP chief and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said: “Shocking news from Kathua: Makhan Din, aged 25 from Perody, Billawar, was detained by the SHO of Billawar on false charges of being an Over Ground Worker (OGW). He was reportedly subjected to brutal thrashing and torture, forced into a confession, and tragically found dead today. The area has been sealed off, and internet services have been cut, leading to widespread panic. There’s an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up.”
“This incident appears to follow a troubling pattern of targeting innocent youths on fabricated charges. I urge the DGP, J&K Police, to initiate an immediate investigation,” she wrote.