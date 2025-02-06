JK government will probe killing of truck driver, custodial torture of youth: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his government will conduct independent inquiries into the killing of a truck driver by the Army in Baramulla and the suicide of a 26-year-old man from Kathua who was allegedly tortured in police custody.

"I have seen the reports of excessive use of force & harassment of Makhan Din in police custody in Billawar leading to his suicide and the death of Waseem Ahmed Malla, shot by the army under circumstances that are not entirely clear. Both these incidents are highly unfortunate and should not have happened," Abdullah posted on X.

The chief minister said Jammu and Kashmir will never be free of terror without the cooperation of the local population.

"J&K will never be completely normalised and free of terror without the cooperation of & partnership with the local population. Incidents like these risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy," he said.

The chief minister said he has taken up the matter with the Centre.

"I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries," he added.

According to the Army, a truck driver was killed in firing by soldiers in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said the soldiers opened fire as the driver did not stop even after repeated warnings.