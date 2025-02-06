Manipur CM Biren Singh takes holy dip in Prayagraj, calls for peace ahead of crucial House session
`GUWAHATI: Ahead of a crucial session of the Manipur Assembly, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday took a holy dip at Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh.
Sharing a post on X, the chief minister said, “With folded hands and a heart full of devotion, I pray for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur. Standing at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati at Triveni Sangam, one feels the embrace of divinity itself. As the cool waters touch the soul, they wash away not just the dust of the body but the burdens of countless lifetimes."
The CM was accompanied by two of his cabinet colleagues – Konthoujam Govindas and Thongam Biswajit Singh besides an MLA, Premchandra.
Amid growing internal tensions within the state BJP, the CM left for Delhi on Wednesday. Later in the evening, seven BJP legislators, including ministers, reportedly followed on a chartered flight to the national capital.
Meanwhile, Y Khemchand, a minister, had also left for Delhi earlier on Tuesday amid murmurs in the state’s political circles about a possible no-trust motion against the BJP-led government during the House session.
According to the local medias reported that they were summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A BJP insider revealed that the party’s central leadership wants the MLAs to stay united as the Assembly session is round the corner. A section within the party has been long demanding a change in leadership.
“I don’t know much about what is happening in Delhi but I feel the central leadership wants the MLAs to work as a team,” the insider said. He also ruled out the possibility of the government facing a no-trust motion.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has raised concerns over alleged threats made by the chief minister. Last Monday, a Congress delegation met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, claiming an alleged threat issued by the CM. Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had told the media that the party informed the governor about the alleged threat, which suggested that any MLA initiating a no-trust motion against the government would face public backlash.