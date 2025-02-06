Manipur CM Biren Singh takes holy dip in Prayagraj, calls for peace ahead of crucial House session

Amid growing internal tensions within the state BJP, the CM left for Delhi on Wednesday. Later in the evening, seven BJP legislators, including ministers, reportedly followed on a chartered flight to the national capital.

Meanwhile, Y Khemchand, a minister, had also left for Delhi earlier on Tuesday amid murmurs in the state’s political circles about a possible no-trust motion against the BJP-led government during the House session.

According to the local medias reported that they were summoned by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. A BJP insider revealed that the party’s central leadership wants the MLAs to stay united as the Assembly session is round the corner. A section within the party has been long demanding a change in leadership.

“I don’t know much about what is happening in Delhi but I feel the central leadership wants the MLAs to work as a team,” the insider said. He also ruled out the possibility of the government facing a no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has raised concerns over alleged threats made by the chief minister. Last Monday, a Congress delegation met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, claiming an alleged threat issued by the CM. Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had told the media that the party informed the governor about the alleged threat, which suggested that any MLA initiating a no-trust motion against the government would face public backlash.