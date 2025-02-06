Union govt plans new law for safe, orderly overseas migration

New Delhi: The union government is actively considering the introduction of a new law aimed at creating an enabling framework to promote safe, orderly, and regular migration for overseas employment.
The proposed "Emigration (Overseas Mobility Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024" aims to replace the Emigration Act of 1983, and facilitate the smooth movement of individuals seeking jobs abroad.
This decision follows a report presented in parliament on Monday by the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
The report also recommended establishing Protector of Emigrants (PoE) offices in states where they do not currently exist, and expanding them in migration hotspots like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, to ensure better support and outreach for emigrants.
Currently, the Emigration Act of 1983, is administered by the Ministry of External Affairs through the Protector General of Emigrants (PGE). According to the Committee’s report, "Given the changing global migration dynamics and the needs of Indian citizens, the Committee has long emphasized the need for a comprehensive legislative overhaul to replace the outdated provisions of the Emigration Act 1983."
The Ministry of External Affairs informed the Committee that the draft of the new bill is being discussed with relevant ministries and will soon be open for public consultations. The Committee has requested to be consulted on the key features of the bill and stressed the importance of enacting the revised law within a year to address the global migration trends.
The report further highlighted that after years of delay, the ministry is seriously considering enacting a new law tentatively titled 'Overseas Mobility (Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024." The move is expected to streamline migration policies and ensure better protection and welfare for Indians working abroad.