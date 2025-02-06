Union govt plans new law for safe, orderly overseas migration

New Delhi: The union government is actively considering the introduction of a new law aimed at creating an enabling framework to promote safe, orderly, and regular migration for overseas employment.

The proposed "Emigration (Overseas Mobility Facilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2024" aims to replace the Emigration Act of 1983, and facilitate the smooth movement of individuals seeking jobs abroad.

This decision follows a report presented in parliament on Monday by the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

The report also recommended establishing Protector of Emigrants (PoE) offices in states where they do not currently exist, and expanding them in migration hotspots like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, to ensure better support and outreach for emigrants.