Centre says 487 presumed Indians face final removal orders in US deportation

The Centre has announced that US authorities have identified 487 presumed Indian citizens with "final removal orders." This revelation follows the recent deportation of 104 Indian migrants, who were sent back to India in chains on a US military aircraft.

"We've been told there are 487 presumed Indian citizens with final removal orders," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, adding that details of 298 individuals have been shared with Indian authorities.

A US military C-17 aircraft carrying the deportees landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, marking the first mass deportation under President Donald Trump's administration. The migrants, who had attempted to enter the US illegally, were reportedly shackled throughout the flight and freed only upon arrival in India.

Misri emphasised that the deportation process was not new but acknowledged that this latest operation was "somewhat different" from past repatriations, as it was classified as a "national security operation" by the US, Misri said while addressing concerns over the use of a military aircraft for deportation, "This particular deportation is somewhat different compared to earlier flights. In the US system itself, it was described as a national security operation," he said.

Dismissing claims that India was uncooperative in accepting deportees, Misri said, "Every country seeks assurance that those being sent back are its citizens, as there are legal and security considerations involved."

Indian authorities are currently working with the US to assess the legal status of those facing deportation.