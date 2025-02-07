Eight killed, 17 injured in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

MHOW: Four persons, including two women, were killed and 17 injured in an accident involving a two-wheeler, a private minibus and a trailer truck in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Friday morning, police said.
The accident occurred in the Mhow tehsil of the district when a bike and a minibus rammed into a trailer truck negotiating a slope, an official said.
Two men on the bike and as many women on the minibus died at the scene in the Manpur area, Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI over the phone.
He said 17 people were injured and they were rushed to the government-run MY Hospital in Indore.
In another road accident late on Thursday, four young men were killed when their motorcycle fell into a well while negotiating a blind turn in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.
The incident occurred between Choti Umarband and Mundla villages, nearly 60 km from the district headquarters, around 11.50 pm on Thursday.
Four persons riding a single bike fell into an unprotected well along a sharp curve, Manawar police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan said.
The victims, identified as Sandeep (19), Anurag (22), Manish (20) and Rohan (19), were returning to their Mundla village from Choti Umarband after attending a programme, the official said.
Police removed the bodies from the well and sent them for autopsy, the official said, adding that an investigation is underway.