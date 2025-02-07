Fire destroys at least a dozen camps in Maha Kumbh Mela

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR: A fire broke out at the ISKCON camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday and quickly spread to over a dozen nearby camps, officials said. No casualties have been reported.

Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma told PTI, "Upon receiving information about the fire at the ISKCON camp in Sector 18, fire tenders were immediately dispatched. The fire has been fully contained."

The fire spread to over a dozen nearby camps, causing significant damage.

Officials said the cause of the fire and the damage incurred due to it were being ascertained, officials said.