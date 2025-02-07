Muslim man assaulted by VHP, Sanskriti Bachao Manch workers inside Bhopal court during marriage registration

In another video clip, shot possibly by men from the right-wing Hindu outfits, the man is seen bleeding near his right eyebrow while being questioned aggressively. The attackers can be heard asking him, “Why are you behind Hindu girls, tell us will you again indulge in Love Jihad? If you want to remain safe, marry a Muslim girl."

In yet another video, the man can be seen verbally abused, even while the police escort him towards a vehicle to take him to the local MP Nagar police station.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, who represents the local outfit Sanskriti Bachao Manch, claimed that they had foiled the Muslim man’s bid to marry the Hindu woman "through trickery."

“He was indulging in Love Jihad, he had tricked the Hindu woman by chatting through a fake ID and then forced her into an illicit relationship for marriage and subsequent religious conversion. We’ll seek action against him under the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act," tiwari claimed.

A lawyer who was accompanying the men from the Hindu outfits’ said that the Muslim man was trying to marry the Hindu woman based on a fake affidavit.

“The woman, who is the daughter of a Hindu priest, has been tricked by the Muslim man for the sole purpose of religious conversion via Love Jihad. Before asking us about the assault on that man, ask him why he had brought the daughter of the Hindu priest with him for religious conversion through Love Jihad,” the lawyer stated.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (MP Nagar) Akshay Chaudhary said, “The police were informed by some advocates about a man and a woman from different religions coming to the court for marriage. We are recording the statements of the interfaith couple, and based on their account, appropriate action will be taken.”