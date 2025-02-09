Attempt to derail train foiled near UP's Raebareli, probe underway

RAEBARELI: An attempt to derail a train in Raebareli was foiled after the loco pilot spotted stones placed on tracks near the Champa Devi Temple and applied emergency brakes, officials said.

The incident prompted immediate action from railway officials, who alerted the local police and the Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to railway officials, unidentified individuals placed large stones on the railway tracks at a bridge near the temple.

The bridge has a standard 450mm gap between the guard rail and the running rail, where the stones were kept on Saturday night, police said.

The alert loco pilot of the Yesvantpur Express, approaching from Lucknow, noticed the obstruction.

As the train was already slowing down due to a red signal, he was able to apply the emergency brakes in time, officials said.

"The stones included one large piece, approximately one foot in size, along with several smaller ones. We immediately informed the authorities and lodged a complaint with the local Kotwali police," said Srivastava.

Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for placing the stones on the tracks, they said.