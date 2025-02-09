Four children among five drown in lake in Gujarat

PATAN: Four children and a woman drowned in a lake in Patan district of Gujarat on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Vadavali village in Chanasma taluka, a Patan police control room official said.

The deceased prima facie were goatherds.

"One of the five persons slipped and fell into the lake while goats were grazing near the lake. Others jumped into the water but all of them drowned," the police official said.