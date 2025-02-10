Modi’s ‘parjeevi’ jibe at Congress triggers political outcry in Bihar

PATNA: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Congress a ‘parjeevi’ (parasite) party that feeds off its allies, Congress and RJD on Sunday said that the PM should first introspect and then attack the opposition. Taking a swipe at the PM, they said that before attacking the opposition alliance, he should consider how BJP was treating its allies in different states.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi accused the Congress of stealing the agenda of its coalition partners in an attempt to erode their vote banks. In Bihar, Congress is spreading the poison of casteism and is engaged in eating the patent of its ally RJD, he said.

The remarks have created ripples in political circles ahead of Bihar assembly elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Bihar twice in less than a week to reach out to other backward castes, extremely backward castes and Dalits.

The PM’s remark is seen against the backdrop of the grand old party’s attempt to make inroads into the OBC vote bank when its ally, RJD’s politics mainly revolves around OBC votes.