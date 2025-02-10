Modi’s ‘parjeevi’ jibe at Congress triggers political outcry in Bihar

PATNA: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Congress a ‘parjeevi’ (parasite) party that feeds off its allies, Congress and RJD on Sunday said that the PM should first introspect and then attack the opposition. Taking a swipe at the PM, they said that before attacking the opposition alliance, he should consider how BJP was treating its allies in different states.
Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi accused the Congress of stealing the agenda of its coalition partners in an attempt to erode their vote banks. In Bihar, Congress is spreading the poison of casteism and is engaged in eating the patent of its ally RJD, he said.
The remarks have created ripples in political circles ahead of Bihar assembly elections. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Bihar twice in less than a week to reach out to other backward castes, extremely backward castes and Dalits.
The PM’s remark is seen against the backdrop of the grand old party’s attempt to make inroads into the OBC vote bank when its ally, RJD’s politics mainly revolves around OBC votes.
However, the entry of political strategist-turned activist Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has made the assembly elections more interesting. It’s not clear whether Jan Suraaj will eat into the votes of BJP-led NDA or grand alliance comprising RJD, Congress and Left parties in the state.
RJD leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha said that now BJP will not have any excuse as there will be a double engine government in Delhi. “There should not be politics in the name of Ganga-Yamuna,” he added.
He said the situation in Bihar is different from other states. “In 2020, RJD emerged as the single largest party despite stiff opposition,” he said and asked PM Modi to come to Bihar with an open mind. “Come to Bihar, Biharis will decide on your fate (fate of NDA),” he asserted.
Meanwhile, senior RJD leader and party spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad said that the PM should have looked at NDA first before making any comment on the opposition alliance.