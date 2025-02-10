SC reserves verdict on TN government's plea against Governor RN Ravi for withholding assent to bills

During the hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, one of the lawyers representing the Tamil Nadu government, said, "Good governance required the Governor to communicate the reasons for withholding assent."

On Monday, the apex court reiterated that if Governor Dr. Ravi felt the bills were repugnant to central laws, why had he not communicated this to the state government immediately? "He should have communicated this to the government," the Court observed.

The top court was hearing the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu against the Governor for sitting on bills passed by the state legislature.

The state government, in its petition, said that files regarding the premature release of prisoners, the appointment of the TNPSC chairman and members, and bills related to the removal of the Governor from the post of vice-chancellor of various universities, among others, are pending approval by the Governor.