SC reserves verdict on TN government's plea against Governor RN Ravi for withholding assent to bills

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict after hearing four days of extensive arguments from both parties on the petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu government against the governor for sitting on bills passed by the state legislature.
"We are reserving the judgment. We will pass appropriate directions," the two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice R. Mahadevan, said on Monday.
Attorney General (AG) R. Venkataramani, appearing for the Governor, said that the Governor had not acted outside his jurisdiction by withholding assent and referring the bills to the President after finding them repugnant.
The Governor has four options: assent, withhold assent, reserve it for presidential assent, or send it back to the assembly. In the present case, the Governor sent the bills back to the assembly with a declaration that he was withholding assent and not for reconsideration.
After hearing this, the Court questioned the Governor, asking whether, once the bills were re-enacted in a special session by the government, the Governor could send some of the re-passed laws to the President for reconsideration.
To this, the AG replied, "The Governor has the discretion to send it to the President even after the bills were re-enacted because the bills were repugnant. Once the bills were with the President, Article 254 came into play, and the bills ceased to exist," the AG said.
During the hearing, Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, one of the lawyers representing the Tamil Nadu government, said, "Good governance required the Governor to communicate the reasons for withholding assent."
On Monday, the apex court reiterated that if Governor Dr. Ravi felt the bills were repugnant to central laws, why had he not communicated this to the state government immediately? "He should have communicated this to the government," the Court observed.
The top court was hearing the petitions filed by Tamil Nadu against the Governor for sitting on bills passed by the state legislature.
The state government, in its petition, said that files regarding the premature release of prisoners, the appointment of the TNPSC chairman and members, and bills related to the removal of the Governor from the post of vice-chancellor of various universities, among others, are pending approval by the Governor.