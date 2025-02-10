Three killed, seven injured in road accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

HAZARIBAGH: Three persons were killed and seven injured in a road accident in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at Chathi valley on National Highway-33 under Charhi police station area around 6.30 am when the car carrying devotees from Mahakumbh in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh rammed into a stationary truck, they said.

Charhi police station in-charge Gautam Kumar said while three persons died on the spot, the injured were admitted to Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital in Hazaribagh.

According to one of the injured passengers, the driver lost control and hit a stationary truck when a motorcycle came in front of their vehicle.