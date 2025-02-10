US tariffs will not impact much Indian steel industry: Steel Secretary

NEW DELHI: The US announcement to impose tariffs on steel imports will not have much impact on the Indian industry as the domestic market is strong and a small quantity is exported to America, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Monday.

President Donald Trump said he will announce an additional 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports from different countries on Monday.

"The US President has said about putting tariffs on steel. How much steel actually we exported to the US? We produced 145 million tonnes of steel last year, of which 95,000 tonnes was exported to the US. So, how does it matter if out of 145 million tonnes, you are not able to export 95,000 tonnes," the official said at an event organised by Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I).