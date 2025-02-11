Chhattisgarh government suspends 23 hospitals in PMJAY over irregularities and frauds

The inquiry and subsequent strong actions were initiated after receiving triggers from the National Anti-Fraud Unit created by the National Health Authority to monitor deceitful and unfair practices, particularly in suspicious medi-claims, while implementing the anti-fraud framework supported by state units.

Five hospitals were also served warning notices by the health department after alleged fraudulent activities were detected in the health scheme. The inspections that uncovered significant inconsistencies and wrongdoings were conducted in private hospitals located in Raipur, Durg, and Bilaspur.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring secure healthcare for the people and emphasized that any irregularity by hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Ayushman Swasthya Yojana would not be tolerated. “Stringent action will be taken against those hospitals engaged in illegitimate activities and violating the norms of welfare schemes,” said the CM.

State Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal added that the government remains resolute in ensuring transparency with proper monitoring of the health schemes, so that deserving beneficiaries receive the proper access to the Ayushman scheme.

During the scrutiny of several hospitals' records, many well-known multi-specialty hospitals and nursing homes failed to provide satisfactory explanations, and manipulations were found in the rates charged for treatment, as well as other insurance claims.