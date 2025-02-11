‘No threat to Mann govt, Delhi meet to discuss party strategy’

AAP MP from Anadpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang counters Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and says the meeting of party MLAs in Delhi is intended to assess the current situation and formulate the party’s future strategy. Excerpts:

What are the reasons for the AAP defeat in Delhi?

There are several reasons for our defeat. The party will thoroughly examine, introspect and get to the bottom of it. We worked extremely hard for the people of the national capital in the last 10 years. The BJP and the Congress had an electoral understanding. The official machinery was also misused in the polls.

Will the Delhi debacle spell trouble for Punjab government as some media houses have reported?

These speculations are unfounded. The government is functioning smoothly and will continue to do so. There is no threat to the Bhagwant Mann government, which has a huge majority.

There are rumours that the meeting of Punjab AAP MLAs, called in Delhi by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, is actually intended to discuss options for replacing Mann or exploring avenues for a Rajya Sabha entry through the state Tomorrow’s meeting in Delhi is focussed on organisational matters, especially to discuss and prepare the party’s future course of action. Feedback from party leaders would be taken. Such meetings occur regularly in our party. Kejriwal, Mann and all senior leaders will sit together to brainstorm.