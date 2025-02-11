‘No threat to Mann govt, Delhi meet to discuss party strategy’

AAP MP from Anadpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang counters Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and says the meeting of party MLAs in Delhi is intended to assess the current situation and formulate the party’s future strategy. Excerpts:
What are the reasons for the AAP defeat in Delhi?
There are several reasons for our defeat. The party will thoroughly examine, introspect and get to the bottom of it. We worked extremely hard for the people of the national capital in the last 10 years. The BJP and the Congress had an electoral understanding. The official machinery was also misused in the polls.
Will the Delhi debacle spell trouble for Punjab government as some media houses have reported?
These speculations are unfounded. The government is functioning smoothly and will continue to do so. There is no threat to the Bhagwant Mann government, which has a huge majority.
There are rumours that the meeting of Punjab AAP MLAs, called in Delhi by party chief Arvind Kejriwal, is actually intended to discuss options for replacing Mann or exploring avenues for a Rajya Sabha entry through the state Tomorrow’s meeting in Delhi is focussed on organisational matters, especially to discuss and prepare the party’s future course of action. Feedback from party leaders would be taken. Such meetings occur regularly in our party. Kejriwal, Mann and all senior leaders will sit together to brainstorm.
Senior Congress leader and LoP Partap Singh Bajwa has claimed that that more than 30 AAP MLAs are in touch with the grand old party. What do you think?
I would like to ask him whether all the Punjab Congress MLAs are in touch with him. If they are, where is Sandeep Jakhar? Why did Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal leave the party? Bajwa’s own brother, Fatehjang Bajwa, too left the Congress to join BJP. He could not stop him. Despite Congress leaders continuously leaving the party, Bajwa seems to be worried about AAP legislators. Bajwa, who is known for making baseless statements, is day-dreaming. These are all baseless without an iota of truth in them. Despite winning zero seats in Delhi, their leaders were celebrating in their office, dancing, and distributing sweets over BJP’s victory.
Will AAP continue with the INDIA bloc, especially since you and the Congress fought elections seperately?
The AAP is very much part of the INDIA bloc at the moment. There are several allies who called for an introspection and evaluate the Congress leadership in the Opposition bloc
Do you see a leadership change in Punjab in the coming days?
It is prerogative of the party leadership. We follow a democratic process in the party where we discuss issues threadbare before taking a call.
Kejriwal may take over as Punjab CM?
It is a rumour and nothing else.
LoP Bajwa claimed that the AAP government in Punjab would fall before 2027 assembly elections?
That is not possible as the AAP has massive majority in the Punjab Assembly and the Congress stands no chance.