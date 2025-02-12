Centre notifies appointment of two additional judges as permanent judges in Madras HC

NEW DELHI: The Centre has notified the appointment of two Additional Judges of the Madras High Court as permanent Judges. The two judges are, Justice Venkatachari Lakshminarayanan and Justice Periyasamy Vadamalai.

The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, held its meeting on Wednesday, February 5, and decided to recommend their names as permanent judges in the Madras HC.

Justice Lakshminarayanan was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on February 23, 2023, while Justice Vadamalai was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Madras High Court on March 27, 2023.

The SC Collegium is a statutory and independent body that recommends the appointment, elevation, and transfer of judges to courts.

The Collegium of the Supreme Court consists of the five senior-most judges, including the CJI. In case of a difference of opinion within the Collegium, the majority view will prevail. Since the Constitution mandates consultation with the CJI for appointments to the judiciary, the collegium model was evolved.