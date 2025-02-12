Constitution copies with 22 miniatures authentic: V-P

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that the Constitution signed by its framers that includes 22 miniatures together with amendments by Parliament is the only authentic one and any violation be taken seriously and dealt with sternly.
Dhankhar said this in the House after BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal raised the issue of 22 illustrations missing in most copies of the Constitution sold in the country. He demanded inclusion of the original illustrations, which he alleged have been removed “unconstitutionally”. The illustrations include depictions of Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Mahavir, Samrat Vikramaditya, Lakshmi Bai, Shivaji, and Mahatma Gandhi.
The issue led to a heated discussion in the House with the Congress staging a walkout, alleging that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to complete his point on the issue.
“I have no doubt and I am categorical, the Constitution signed by the founding fathers of the Constitution, carrying 22 miniatures, is the only authentic one and it can include amendments by the Parliament. If there is any change effected by judiciary or any institution, it is not acceptable to this House,’’ Dhankhar said.
“I will appeal to the Leader of the House to ensure that in the country only the authentic version of the Indian Constitution be promulgated,” the Chairman said.
Kharge was first given the floor to speak on the issue. “They want to create a controversy on Ambedkar’s Constitution. They never raised this issue when Ambedkar, Patel, others were alive,” Kharge alleged.