Constitution copies with 22 miniatures authentic: V-P

The issue led to a heated discussion in the House with the Congress staging a walkout, alleging that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not allowed to complete his point on the issue.

“I have no doubt and I am categorical, the Constitution signed by the founding fathers of the Constitution, carrying 22 miniatures, is the only authentic one and it can include amendments by the Parliament. If there is any change effected by judiciary or any institution, it is not acceptable to this House,’’ Dhankhar said.

“I will appeal to the Leader of the House to ensure that in the country only the authentic version of the Indian Constitution be promulgated,” the Chairman said.

Kharge was first given the floor to speak on the issue. “They want to create a controversy on Ambedkar’s Constitution. They never raised this issue when Ambedkar, Patel, others were alive,” Kharge alleged.