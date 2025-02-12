‘Great victory,’ Modi tells Vance at Macron’s dinner

NEW DELHI: During a dinner hosted at the Elysee Palace on Monday night by President Emmanuel Macron for AI summit participants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US Vice-President JD Vance on his party’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

A video shared by President Macron showed Modi shaking hands with Vance and saying, “Congratulations. Great, great victory,” to which Vance responded, “Thank you so much. So nice to see you.”

At the AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by Macron and Modi, Vance commended Modi’s views on AI and its role in economic growth.

Representing the Trump administration, Vance reiterated his commitment to a “pro-worker growth path” for AI, emphasizing its job creation potential. He echoed Modi’s belief that AI will not replace jobs but will boost productivity. “AI never will replace human beings.”

Modi also held a brief meeting with Vance and his wife Usha Vance after the dinner. Some video reports showed the leaders engaged in a meeting, though there was no official read-out on this.