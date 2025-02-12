Maghi Purnima bath sees over 1.6 crore devotees at Sangam, choppers shower rose petals

LUCKNOW: The sacred bath of Maghi Purnima commenced peacefully at Sangam in Mahakumbh early on Wednesday, with millions of devotees gathering for the holy ritual. In a grand spectacle, choppers showered 25 quintals of rose petals on the pilgrims bathing at the ghats.

With Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath monitoring the operations from his war room since as early as 4 am, the crowd stretched across the 15-km periphery of Mahakumbh Nagar.

By noon, over 1.60 crore devotees had already taken a dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers, and officials estimated that the number would exceed 2.5 crore by evening.

The bath marks the conclusion of the month-long Kalpavas, with around 10 lakh Kalpvasis preparing to leave the Mela premises. The event has seen an extensive deployment of officials, including 15 district magistrates, 20 other IAS officers, and 85 PCS officers, ensuring smooth operations. CM Adityanath has been receiving regular updates from his official residence in the state capital.