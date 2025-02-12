Maran raises Sanskrit interpretations of House proceedings, Birla counters

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday saw heated arguments after DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran flagged Sanskrit interpretations of Lok Sabha proceedings, terming it “RSS ideology”.

Soon after the Question hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that six more languages — Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Manipuri, Sanskrit and Urdu — have been included in the list of languages in which simultaneous interpretation was available for members.

Responding sharply to the announcement, Dayanidhi Maran said that taxpayers’ money was being wasted by providing simultaneous interpretation of Lok Sabha proceedings in Sanskrit. Maran questioned the inclusion of Sanskrit interpretation, arguing that it was “not communicable”. While he supported the interpretation in official state languages, he objected to Sanskrit.

“The population survey in 2011 said only 73,000 people are supposedly speaking Sanskrit. When there is data, why should we waste taxpayer’s money due to RSS ideology?” he asked.