Mumbai Diary | Uneasy path for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena?

Unlike Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, it seems that the going is getting increasingly tough for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena within the MahaYuti government. Initially, Shinde’s party minister, Bharat Gogawale, was denied the guardian ministry for Raigad district. Then, CM Devendra Fadnavis appointed Dy CM Pawar to lead the disaster management warroom. Additionally, Ajit organised the annual meeting for Raigad district but the Shiv Sena MLAs from Raigad weren’t invited. Sena minister Udaya Samant expressed his concerns to his department secretary, saying that he be consulted for key decisions.
Facial recognition system in Mantralaya
Visiting Mantralaya has become a nightmare for visitors and journalists, as they now have to wait in long queues to get clearance from the facial recognition system installed at the entrance to enhance security. Despite possessing the state government-issued accreditation cards, the journalists have to navigate multiple security checkpoints to enter the state government administrative headquarters. The officials responsible for this system have yet to gather the face reading data, a process that should have taken place before the installation to ensure smooth entry or visitors.
Murmurs over Dy CM Pawar replacing PA
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sudden decision to replace his personal assistant, Gajanan Patil, with Vinayak Chavan has sparked discussions within bureaucratic circle. Patil, a close ally of Pawar, was expected to remain in his role in the new government. However, in a surprising move, Pawar chose naive Chavan instead. The official reason given for Patil’s replacement is that he has been appointed as CEO of Pune Zilla Parished, which prevented him from continuing as Pawar’s PA. But there are rumours within the NCP that people close to the Pawar family are being appointed as personal assistants of NCP ministers.
