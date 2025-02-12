Mumbai Diary | Uneasy path for Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena?

Facial recognition system in Mantralaya

Visiting Mantralaya has become a nightmare for visitors and journalists, as they now have to wait in long queues to get clearance from the facial recognition system installed at the entrance to enhance security. Despite possessing the state government-issued accreditation cards, the journalists have to navigate multiple security checkpoints to enter the state government administrative headquarters. The officials responsible for this system have yet to gather the face reading data, a process that should have taken place before the installation to ensure smooth entry or visitors.

Murmurs over Dy CM Pawar replacing PA

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sudden decision to replace his personal assistant, Gajanan Patil, with Vinayak Chavan has sparked discussions within bureaucratic circle. Patil, a close ally of Pawar, was expected to remain in his role in the new government. However, in a surprising move, Pawar chose naive Chavan instead. The official reason given for Patil’s replacement is that he has been appointed as CEO of Pune Zilla Parished, which prevented him from continuing as Pawar’s PA. But there are rumours within the NCP that people close to the Pawar family are being appointed as personal assistants of NCP ministers.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

