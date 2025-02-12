Truck with ‘on Army duty’ sticker caught transporting 27 quintals of poppy husk

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have seized a truck bearing an "on Army duty" sticker, allegedly used to transport 27 quintals of poppy husk from Jharkhand.

The truck was intercepted by Muktsar Police near Aulakh village, where the individuals inside claimed they were carrying ration supplies for the Army. However, upon searching the vehicle, police discovered 90 bags of poppy husk.

Sources revealed that the police had received a tip-off and had been working on the case for the past three days.

"Two drug smugglers have been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab their kingpin, who was set to receive the consignment in Muktsar," said a police officer. "After the kingpin’s arrest, further drug recoveries could also take place. These individuals had pasted an 'on Army duty' sticker on their vehicle to evade police checkpoints on their way from Jharkhand."

The arrested individuals have been identified as Maninder Singh of Danewala village and Akashdeep Singh of Gidderbaha. A case has been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act at Malout Sadar police station.