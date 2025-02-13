Jamia Millia Islamia students detained amid sit-in protest over disciplinary action

Several students from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) were detained by Delhi Police on Thursday after staging a sit-in protest against the university’s disciplinary action against two PhD scholars.

The protest, which began on Monday, was in response to the administration’s review of the two scholars accused of organizing a demonstration last year to mark the anniversary of the 2019 anti-CAA protests. Students alleged that the university’s actions were unjust, prompting them to occupy the academic block in defiance.

In an official statement, JMI confirmed that the protesting students were removed from the campus with police assistance. The university accused them of disrupting academic activities, damaging property, and obstructing access to the Central Library and classrooms—especially critical as mid-semester exams approached.

"A handful of students called for a unlawful gathering in the academic block since the evening of 10 Feb 2025. They have not only disturbed the peaceful conduct of classes in the academic block of the university but also prevented other students from accessing the Central Library, and attending classes at a time when mid-semester exams are about to begin at the JMI campus," the university stated.

The administration further alleged that the demonstrators vandalized campus property, including the central canteen, and forcibly broke the gate of the security advisor’s office. It claimed the students violated university regulations and were found carrying "objectionable contraband items."