Some issues difficult for Court to resolve: SC on plea seeking enforcement of Right to Privacy of adolescents

The apex court was hearing a case where a minor girl, a victim of sexual assault, eloped with and married the man facing charges under the POCSO Act.

During the course of the hearing on Thursday, Senior Advocates Madhavi Divan and Liz Mathew—who were appointed as Amicus Curiae in the case—submitted that it was a "very strong indictment of systemic failure at all levels—family, social, school, police, and legal."

After hearing them, the Supreme Court sought their suggestions for preventing the suffering of adolescent girls and their families and fixed the matter for further hearing on March 19.

It is significant to note that the case reached the apex court after the Calcutta High Court acquitted the accused, who had been sentenced to 20 years in prison for establishing sexual relations with the minor victim.

The High Court had issued a slew of recommendations, including that an adolescent girl must "control sexual urges as, in the eyes of society, she is the loser when she gives in to enjoy the sexual pleasure of hardly two minutes."