Woman in UP's Muzaffarnagar dies by suicide after poisoning two daughters

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 42-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly poisoning her two minor daughters in Chachroli village here, police said on Thursday.

One of the daughters has survived and is undergoing treatment as her condition remains critical, they said.

According to the police, Vinti gave poison to her daughters, Sapna (13) and Saraswati (11), before taking the extreme step on Wednesday evening.

Bhopa SHO police station Vijay Kumar said they were rushed to a hospital, where Vinti and Sapna succumbed. Saraswati is undergoing treatment.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)