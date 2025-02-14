Girl dead, 15 hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon

KONDAGAON: A 9-year-old girl died and 15 persons are hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Kondagaon district in Chhattisgarh, an official said on Friday.

They had food, which included chicken and paneer, on Wednesday at a family function in Hangwa village in Mardapal area, Kondagaon Chief Medical and Health Officer RK Singh said.

"After several persons complained of vomiting and dysentery, a health team was sent to the village on Thursday. The affected persons were shifted to Kondagaon district hospital. The girl died while being shifted to the facility. Currently, 15 persons, mostly children, are hospitalised," he said.