Plea seeking to bring political parties under RTI: SC to hear in April

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear the matter in the week starting April 21, regarding a batch of pleas filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking directions to bring all recognized political parties under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

While asking all the parties to complete all the pleadings in the case, a two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, posted the matter for hearing in the week starting April 21.

The petitioners, NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Upadhyay, and others, had moved the apex court seeking a declaration that national and regional political parties were “public authorities” under the RTI Act. They made Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and others respondents in the case.