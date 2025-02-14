Rajnath, Gadkari commend CM Yogi for UP's growth

LUCKNOW: Referring to a “recent international survey,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that UP capital Lucknow was included among the “fastest-growing cities in the world, with rapidly increasing land prices and with ongoing efforts to turn it into a global investment hub with world-class infrastructure.”

The Defence Minister was joined by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in lauding the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath saying UP was witnessing unprecedented development under his leadership.

While Rajnath claimed that the BrahMos missile manufacturing project, part of the ambitious Defence Corridor, would be inaugurated in May-June this year, marking a significant milestone in UP’s industrial growth, Gadkari said that UP was no longer a ‘BIMARU’ state but was one of the leading contributors to India's economy.

He also said that CM Yogi had successfully worked towards establishing ‘Ram Rajya’ in Uttar Pradesh.

Both the Union ministers were in Lucknow on Friday inaugurating and laying the foundation of various development projects worth Rs 1,028 crore.

While giving an elaborate account of the infrastructure development of Lucknow in recent years, Rajnath Singh said that the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was being constructed rapidly and that it would reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 40 minutes from nearly two hours.