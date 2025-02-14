Rajnath, Gadkari commend CM Yogi for UP's growth

LUCKNOW: Referring to a “recent international survey,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh claimed that UP capital Lucknow was included among the “fastest-growing cities in the world, with rapidly increasing land prices and with ongoing efforts to turn it into a global investment hub with world-class infrastructure.”
The Defence Minister was joined by Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari in lauding the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath saying UP was witnessing unprecedented development under his leadership.
While Rajnath claimed that the BrahMos missile manufacturing project, part of the ambitious Defence Corridor, would be inaugurated in May-June this year, marking a significant milestone in UP’s industrial growth, Gadkari said that UP was no longer a ‘BIMARU’ state but was one of the leading contributors to India's economy.
He also said that CM Yogi had successfully worked towards establishing ‘Ram Rajya’ in Uttar Pradesh.
Both the Union ministers were in Lucknow on Friday inaugurating and laying the foundation of various development projects worth Rs 1,028 crore.
While giving an elaborate account of the infrastructure development of Lucknow in recent years, Rajnath Singh said that the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway was being constructed rapidly and that it would reduce the travel time between the two cities to just 40 minutes from nearly two hours.
The Raksha Mantri added that the state was witnessing an unprecedented surge in religious tourism following the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
He also stated that Lucknow was also witnessing a jump in investment in sectors including real estate, the hospitality, and healthcare.
Meanwhile, praising the development in Uttar Pradesh, Gadkari said: “Under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, India aims to become a global leader and a USD 5 trillion economy, with Uttar Pradesh playing a crucial role in achieving this target.”
He mentioned that strong infrastructure in roads, water, energy, transport, and communication will boost industries, attract investment, and create new employment opportunities.
Highlighting infrastructure development in UP, Gadkari said that Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of roads have been completed, Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects are under construction, and another Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects are in the pipeline.
“Additionally, to drive industrial growth in Purvanchal, a Rs 75,000 crore road network is planned from Varanasi to Kolkata and Gorakhpur to Siliguri,” Gadkari said.
He urged CM Yogi to pace up land acquisition and environmental clearances for the projects to roll on.
Gadkari underscored the massive economic activity at ongoing Mahakumbh claiming that the event had contributed Rs 3 lakh crore to Uttar Pradesh’s GDP.
He emphasised that tourism was a sector that generated high employment with minimal investment, benefiting hotels, taxis, restaurants, small businesses, and local artisans.
He added that the growth of infrastructure and tourism would further strengthen UP’s economy.