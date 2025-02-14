Teenager killed, two injured in attempt to open unexploded shell at Army’s firing range in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A teenager was killed and two others were injured when a discarded shell reportedly exploded in the restricted area near the Army Firing Range in Jaitpur village of Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

While the local police have initiated investigations into the incident, the two injured persons have been admitted to the government medical college in the adjoining Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to local police sources in Datia district, the incident happened when the three persons were searching junk/scrap from the restricted area near the Hirapur Army Firing Range in Jaitpur village under Basai police station area.