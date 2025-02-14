UPSC cheating case: SC extends protection to Puja Khedkar till March 17

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended till March 17 protection from arrest to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits in the civil services examination.

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma directed Khedkar to cooperate in the investigation.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought time to file reply in the matter. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Khedkar, submitted that police were not calling her for investigation and she was willing to come. The top court directed the ASG to file a reply within three weeks.

The apex court on January 15 issued notice to the Delhi government and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Khedkar's plea seeking anticipatory bail.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting information in her application for the UPSC civil services examination, 2022, for availing of reservation benefits.

She refuted all the allegations against her.

While dismissing her anticipatory bail plea, the high court found a strong prima facie case against Khedkar and said an investigation was needed to unearth the "larger conspiracy" to manipulate the system, and allowing the reprieve would adversely impact it.