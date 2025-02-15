Law says everyone innocent until proven guilty: J-K CM after LG sacks employees for terror links

He was reacting to a question on the latest dismissal of the government employees accused of terror links by the Lt Governor and said everyone is getting an opportunity to speak in the court.

"There should be a court hearing and if they fail to prove their innocence, take whatever action they want," the chief minister said.

On Bhagwant Mann's remarks over the centre choosing Amritsar as the landing site for Indian deportees from the United States, Abdullah said he is the chief minister of Punjab and obviously, he will be concerned for his state, especially when it is not only the people of Punjab who are being deported from America.

"There are other states and compared to Punjab, they have more number (of deported persons). Despite this, the American planes are landing in Punjab and so if he had any apprehensions or complaints, it is justified," Abdullah said.

He also expressed his displeasure over the tabling of the Waqf bill and said 'this law is against Muslims of the country and there is no other reason for such a law'.

Meanwhile, former chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday condemned the action by the LG noting that "arbitrary and summary" dismissal of employees was continuing even after an elected government has taken office in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on X, Mehbooba said, "Arbitrary and summary dismissals of government employees has become a daily occurrence since 2019. What is perhaps most surprising and puzzling is that it continues unabated despite an elected government in power that had promised to put an end to such practices once in office."