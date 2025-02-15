Modi, Rahul will meet next week to choose next CEC

NEW DELHI: As Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar is set to demit office on February 18, a selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet early next week to finalise his successor.

The panel’s members include Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The panel could meet either on Sunday or Monday ahead of the retirement of incumbent CEC Rajiv Kumar. The panel will choose Kumar’s successor from a list of five names shortlisted by a search panel chaired by Law Minister Arjun Meghwal. The president will then appoint the CEC based on the recommendation.

The Election Commission has the CEC and two election commissioners — Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu at present. Being the senior-most election commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar is considered to be the potential candidate for the poll panel chief. His tenure is till January 26, 2029.

Though the senior-most EC was elevated as CEC until now, after a new law on appointments of the CEC and ECs came into force last year, a search committee shortlists names of five secretary-level officers for consideration by a PM-led panel for appointment to the posts. Besides CEC, a new EC could also be appointed to fill the vacancy created by Kumar’s retirement.