Congress asks government to wait for SC hearing before taking decision on new Chief Election Commissioner

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday asked the government to adjourn the meeting to select the new Chief Election Commissioner until the Supreme Court hears on February 19 a petition on the constitution of the selection panel.

The Congress' statement came soon after a meeting of the three-member selection committee, also attended by Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are two other members of the panel. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office in South Block.

Addressing a joint press conference soon after the meeting, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said that by removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, the government has made it clear it wants control and not preserve the credibility of the Election Commission.