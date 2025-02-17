Sambhal police interrogate relatives of suspected Al Qaeda member imprisoned in Lahore jail

LUCKNOW: Sambhal police have launched a detailed probe into connections of local resident Mohammad Usman, suspected to be an Al Qaeda operative, languishing in Lahore jail after being arrested by Pakistan police on December 16, 2024.

After getting directives from Union Home and External Affairs ministry, besides a letter from the state government to launch investigation in the matter, the Sambhal police quizzed over a dozen persons including the family members of Usman on Sunday.

As per the Sambhal police sources, the information about Usman’s incarceration in Lahore was provided by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Government of India.

According to Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi, primary investigation revealed that Usman had been missing since 2012.

“The special cell of Delhi police had accused him of being involved in terrorist activities in 2015, but he was not apprehended. He was declared a fugitive and an absconder by Delhi police in 2016,” said the SP while talking to media persons.

He added that Usman had joined AQIS (Al Qaeda in the Indian subcontinent).

One of his associates from Deepa Sarai, Maulana Asim Umar, was previously reported to have been killed in a US drone strike in the Helmand province of Afghanistan in 2019.

“Now with the information about his imprisonment in Lahore Central Jail, the probe has been launched to get the sense how he reached Pakistan. We are also trying to trace his connections,” said the SP.