Ahmedabad Diary | BJP set to reshape leadership ahead of Holi

After the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP high command has shifted its focus to other matters. The results of the local self-rule elections held in Gujarat will be announced on Tuesday. Soon after, the BJP plans to select new presidents for various states, including the national president. There are speculations that a new president may be appointed in Gujarat to replace C.R. Patil before Holi. Saurashtra is currently viewed as the strongest contender for this position, with many party workers observing changes in the BJP’s organizational structure since the Lok Sabha elections.
Political storm as Faisal Patel quits Congress
Political tension is rising in the state following the resignation of Congress leader Faisal Patel from the party. His announcement on social media platform X has created a significant stir, with BJP leaders seizing the opportunity to criticize Congress. BJP spokesperson Hrishikesh Patel said that the Congress is losing the trust of its workers and is directionless, likening it to a rudderless ship. Meanwhile, Congress leader Himmat Singh Patel also commented on the ongoing situation. Reactions from various political figures are pouring in, highlighting the growing divide and unrest within the state’s political landscape.
Row over BJP leader’s threats during campaign
Vadodara BJP president Satish Patel recently courted controversy for a threatening remark he made while campaigning for party candidates in Karjan Municipality, Vadodara, during the local self-government elections. While addressing voters in Ward Number 7, he stated, “If you bring victory to all four BJP candidates, your houses will remain intact, but if you betray us, I won’t let you live anywhere.” His comment, which was intended to instill fear, has faced widespread criticism. Patel further escalated tensions by labeling opponents as “Ravana,” aiming to undermine their credibility and disrupt the mood of the voters.
Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat
dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com