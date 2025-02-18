BSP's 'political strength remained intact' despite Mayawati's 'corruption and greed': Udit Raj

LUCKNOW: Former Lok Sabha MP Udit Raj hit out at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati, saying her "political strength remained intact for a long time" despite her "misbehaviour, corruption and greed".

He also said that the "Muslim community is going through the same phase today as the Dalits were in a bad condition once."

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Monday, Raj said, "After the 1980s, Kanshiram ji started Bahujan awakening in Uttar Pradesh, which reached its peak in the 2000s. Even though the movement culminated in politics, the thinking and basis has been social justice. Other political parties start with politics and end with it, but this was not the case with Bahujan Samaj Party."

Attacking Mayawati, he said, "Despite Ms. Mayawati's cruelty and incompetence, the workers and voters kept fighting. The houses of the workers were sold, their children could not get education and they were treated cruelly, yet they kept on struggling to bring Bahujan Raj. Lakhs of workers who believe in Phule, Shahu, Ambedkar are going through a phase of despair. Some have set up small organizations at their own level but their thinking is not dead."

The former Lok Sabha MP from North West Delhi also said, "The Muslim community is going through the same phase today as the Dalits were once. The Muslim community cannot fight the situation alone. Dalits are also not capable alone. Whenever the Muslim community raises its problem, its outcome is converted into communalism."