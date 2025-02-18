Operation Chakra IV: CBI dismantles virtual asset-supported cybercrime network targeting German nationals

NEW DELHI: As a part of ongoing Operation Chakra-IV, the CBI in close coordination with German authorities has dismantled a sophisticated virtual asset-supported cybercrime network targeting German nationals since 2021.

The international operation division of the CBI had registered a case on February 12, 2025 against Rahul Shaw, Shubham Sharma, Rajeev Budhiraja and unknown others, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act 2000.

A senior CBI official said, “Following the registration of the case, agency sleuths swiftly conducted extensive searches at multiple locations associated and linked to the accused persons, yielding substantial incriminating evidence.”

"The raids took place at six locations across Delhi, Kolkata and Siliguri between February 14 and 17 and revealed that this transnational cyber-enabled financial crime network was channelling the proceeds of crime through virtual assets," he added.