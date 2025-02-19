After death penalty being cancelled in POCSO case, man rapes 11-year-old girl in MP

BHOPAL: A serial rapist acquitted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in 2018 — four years after receiving a death sentence for abducting and raping an eight-year-old school girl — has now been accused of raping an 11-year-old hearing- and speech-impaired, mentally challenged girl in Rajgarh district on the intervening night of February 1 and 2.

The orphan girl, who was severely malnourished as well, died on February 7 at a government hospital in Bhopal after battling for life for four days.

A fortnight after the ghastly incident of the rape came to light, multiple police teams probing the case across the country finally managed to track and arrest the accused.

He was identified as 41-year-old Ramesh Singh, a native of western MP’s Shajapur district, and he was habitual of abducting and raping minors.

On the night of February 1, the 11-year-old disabled girl was abducted from her hut in Narsinghgarh town of Rajgarh district and found the next day in the adjoining bushes bleeding from the private parts.

She was admitted at the government hospital in Bhopal, but despite all efforts by doctors, the severely malnourished girl breathed last on February 7 night.

“Taking the case on top priority, we formed 16 dedicated teams and zeroed upon around 382 people, based on grabs retrieved from 136 CCTV cameras installed at 46 locations. Finally, the probe focused on 15-20 suspects and at last the actual accused, 41-year-old Ramesh Singh,” Rajgarh district police superintendent Aditya Mishra told TNIE on Wednesday.