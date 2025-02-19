SC raps states on domestic violence status

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up several states and union territories for their failure to submit status reports regarding the implementation of the 2005 Domestic Violence (DV) Act and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 each on them.

The apex court granted four more weeks -- subject to the payment of Rs 5,000 as costs -- to the defaulter states. They were: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Assam.

The apex court was informed that the Union Territories (UTs) of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Lakshadweep also did not file the status reports.

“If you don’t file it, next time it will double,” said, Justice B V Nagarathna, leading the bench of the SC, and posted the matter for further hearing to March 25. The court was hearing a plea seeking directions to the concerned authorities for proper enforcement and implementation of the provisions of the 2005 DV Act.