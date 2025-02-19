SP chief Akhilesh Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee over remarks on Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: Amid the condemnation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s statement over Mahakumbh by the Sant Samaj and the BJP, former UP CM and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday, backed her for accusing Yogi Adityanath government of mismanagement in the congregation and turning it into a “Mrityu Kumbh”.

While interacting with media persons here on Wednesday, the SP chief towed the line of West Bengal CM accusing the state dispensation of hiding the deaths and people missing in Mahakumbh.

Charging the Yogi government with poor management and “bad arrangements” in Mahakumbh, Akhilesh alleged that there was “large-scale corruption” involved in it. “What Mamata Banerjee said is correct. People from West Bengal have also lost their lives. A large number of people from Bengal and other states have died. FIRs are not even being registered,” Yadav said.

He added that devotees had been thronging Kumbh for centuries. “Who was responsible for the arrangements for this event? When the (UP) chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) said that arrangements had been made for 100 crore people, people got more confident. When he invited celebrities and other famous people, people became even more confident that the arrangements would be good. However, that did not happen. BJP is taking advantage of the sentiments of the people. This Kumbh has the highest number of missing persons cases, the highest number of deaths, and the highest number of people falling ill,” he added.